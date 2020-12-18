Gombe United Embark On Christmas Break

The management of Gombe United Football Club has approved a 3-week Christmas and New year break for the technical crew and players.

The secretary of the club Labiru Garba said this to allow them to celebrate the twin celebrations at home with their loved ones.



He warned that players must report back to their camp within the stipulated period,as defaulters would be sanctioned accordingly.

On behalf of the chairman Dr Larry Daniel and the board members, Labiru Garba prays for a travel mercies and wished them a happy Christmas and New year festivities.

