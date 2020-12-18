Leicester Boss Rodgers Keen To Protect ‘Pivotal Player’ Ndidi

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers is keen to manage the fitness of Wilfred Ndidi ahead of the hectic festive schedule, Completesports.com reports.

The Nigeria international recently returned to action for the Foxes after spending over two months on the sidelines due to injury.

Ndidi made his first league start for the Foxes since the 4-2 home win against Burnley in September versus Everton last Sunday.

The 24-year-old, who was deployed in central defence featured for 90 minutes in the encounter.



Rodgers is however determined to keep the midfielder in best physical shape as they honours at home and in Europe.

“We’ve been building Wilf up towards that 90 minutes. He’s pivotal for us,”Rodgers told a news conference on Friday.

“We’ve tried to manage the whole squad, but him in particular, we want to protect him.”

Ndidi has made five…