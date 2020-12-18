Manchester United To Offload Romero, Rojo In January

Manchester United are reportedly keen to part ways with Sergio Romero and Marcos Rojo at the beginning of 2021.

Despite both players entering the final year of their respective contracts earlier in 2020, United were unable to attract a suitable bid for their services during the summer.

However, according to The Athletic, chief executive Ed Woodward is looking to get the Argentine duo off the wage bill as soon as possible.

The report suggests that Rojo would prefer to sign for another Premier League club, rather than entertain two offers which have arrived from Spain.

Nevertheless, a La Liga side is said to be a realistic option for Romero, who is eager to earn first-team football after dropping to third choice in the pecking order at Old Trafford.

Neither player has made a first-team appearance during the 2020-21 campaign.

