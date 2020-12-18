Onugkha Voted Man Of The Match In Russian Premier League Game

FC Tambov Nigerian forward German Onugkha was voted Man of the Match in their 1-1 home draw against Ural, in the Russian Premier Liga on Friday, Completesports.com reports.

Onugkha was announced as the best player of the game on the Russian Premier Liga verified Twitter handle.

The 24-year-old scored in the 45th minute to draw his side level after Othman El Kabir had given Ural the lead on 29 minutes.

It is Onugkha’s fourth goal in 11 league appearances for Tambov so far this season.

The draw halted a run of six consecutive defeats for Tambov who remain bottom on 13 points in the 16-team league table.

Born to a Nigerian father and a Russian mother, Onugkha made his Russian Premier League debut for Krasnodar on 5 July 2020 in a game against FC Zenit Saint Petersburg.

On 11 August 2020, he joined Tambov on loan for the 2020–21 season, with…