Rooney’s Son Signs for Manchester United

Former England star Wayne Rooney’s son Kai has signed for Manchester United.

Rooney who is the Red Devils’ record scorer shared a picture of his son putting pen to paper alongside wife Coleen.

He wrote: “Proud day. Kai signing for @ManUtd. Keep up the hard work son.”

Kai, 11, was Rooney’s first son with Colleen, born in November 2009.

The couple have three more sons: Klay, 7, Kit, 4 and Cass, 2.

Rooney, who is currently interim manager at Derby County having joined the Rams as a player-coach during last season, wrote himself into Old Trafford folklore in a 13-year spell at United.

He scored 253 goals in 559 games – the most of any player ever to don the famous red shirt.

Along the way, he won five Premier League titles, three League Cups, one FA Cup, one Europa League and one Champions League crown.

Rooney joined United from boyhood club Everton in 2004 and left to return to Goodison Park in 2017 having…