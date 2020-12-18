Solskjaer: Manchester United Must Addresss Slow Starts

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is not happy with his side’s inability to do things the easy way after another comeback win on the road against Sheffield United.

The Red Devils went behind in the fifth minute but rallied back with Marcus Rashford (brace) and Anthony Martial finding the net.

“From when I was playing, we seemed never to make it easy for ourselves,” 1999 treble hero and Manchester United boss Solskjaer said.

“Of course the start was so sloppy, slow again and I’m very surprised about that because we’d spoken about it, showed videos. We knew exactly what was going to happen and it happened.

“We jogged around the pitch and that’s not good enough. But then the character is fantastic by every single one of us. They just started playing.

”It’s a test for Dean, of course making a mistake like this, and he…