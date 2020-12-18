Super Falcons Move Up One Spot In Latest FIFA Ranking

African champions, the Super Falcons of Nigeria moved up one spot in the latest women’s ranking released by FIFA on Friday, reports Completesports.com.

The Super Falcons rose one spot to 37th, while also maintaining top position in Africa.

The Indomitable Lioness of Cameroon remain in 51st position in the world and second in Africa.



South Africa, Ghana , Cote d’l voire, Tunisia, Morocco, Mali, Algeria and Senegal complete the top 10 countries in Africa.

The United States of America finished the year as the number one country in the world with Germany, France, Netherlands and Sweden in the top five of the rankings.

The next edition of the women’s ranking will be released in March 2021.

By Adeboye Amosu

