Amokachi Criticizes NFF Over Huge Compensation Clause In Rohr’s Contract

Daniel Amokachi has carpetted the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) for inserting a huge $2m as compensation clause in the contract of Super Eagles head coach Gernot Rohr, reports Completesports.com.

Rohr, who took charge of the three-time African champions in 2016, penned an extension early this year.

“For the administration to bring somebody like Oliseh and not giving him time because he’s Nigerian and they let go,” Amokachi told Brila FM.

“To bring in somebody like Amuneke and not giving him time then they let him go. Then you bring a new coach where those two coaches are far better than him; pedigree-wise and portfolio-wise.

“But still, they gave the machinery a lot of money, $60 plus with all the bonuses, if they play two matches in a month, then you’re talking over $100,000.

“And then at the end of the day, you put a $2m clause on a coach that has never won anything. A coach that came from Burkina…