Bundesliga: Akpoguma Subbed On, Helps Hoffenheim Beat Monchengladbach Away

Super Eagles defender Kevin Akpoguma was in action for Hoffenheim who defeated 10-man Monchengladbach 2-1 away in the Bundesliga on Saturday.

Prior to the game on Saturday Hoffenheim had lost their last two fixtures.

Akpoguma was introduced with 11 minutes left in the game to help his side clinch all the points.

Also Read: Iwobi: Arsenal Playing With Fear At The Moment

It was his 11th Bundesliga appearance for Hoffenheim in the current campaign.

Monchengladbach took the lead in the 34th minute after Lars Stindl converted from the penalty spot.

Hoffenheim equalised through Andrei Kramaric with 15 minutes left in the game.

Just four minutes after Hoffenheim equaliser Monchengladbach were reduced to 10 men after Marcus Thuram was sent off.

And in the 86th minute Tottenham Hotspur winger Ryan Sessegnon who is on loan to Hoffenheim, netted the winner for the visitors.

Hoffenheim are now 11th on 15 points in the Bundesliga…