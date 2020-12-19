Bundesliga: Awoniyi On Target Again As Union Berlin Beat Dortmund To End Winless Run

Taiwo Awoniyi scored again for Union Berlin who edged Borussia Dortmund 2-1 in Friday’s Bundesliga game, Completesports.com reports.

Awoniyi got on the score sheet just three days ago (Tuesday) when Union Berlin held Stuttgart to a 2-2 draw.

He has now taken his league goals in the German topflight to four goals in 11 appearances.

He opened scoring for Union Berlin in the 57th minute before Youssoufa Moukoko equalised for Dortmund on 60 minutes.

But with 12 minutes left in the game Marvin Friedrich got the winner for Union Berlin.

The result ended a run of four straight games (three draws, one defeat) without a win for Union Berlin.

They move up to fifth position on 21 points in the Bundesliga table.

By James Agberebi

