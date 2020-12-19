Can Chelsea Get Their Title Charge Back On Track?

Chelsea will look to get their title charge back on track when they host West Ham United at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League on Monday evening.

The Blues were being heralded as contenders in this season’s title race, but back-to-back defeats at Everton and Wolves have led to them dropping out of the top four.

London rivals West Ham will be looking to inflict further misery and can leapfrog Chelsea with a win.

David Moyes’ West Ham were being mentioned as candidates for relegation in the summer, but they have silenced their critics so far. The Irons have secured 21 points from 13 matches – form that has taken them to within touching distance of the top four.

They will make the short trip across London with no fear, having lost just one of their last six games in the top flight.

Moyes’ side are well organised, with their flair players allowed to flourish in front of a solid base. West Ham have won their last two on the road, while their record against Chelsea also…