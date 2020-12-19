Chukwueze Eyes 10th LaLiga Goal In Osasuna Vs Villarreal

Super Eagles winger, Samuel Chukwueze will be gunning for his second LaLiga goal of the season and 10th overall when he files out with Villarreal who go on the road trip to the Estadio El Sadar to face basement side, Osasuna.

Chukwueze was an unused substitute midweek in the Copa del Rey away fixture against Leioa which Villarreal won 6-0 and the Nigerian being rested will be unleashed for LaLiga action today.

The 21-year old starred for 32 minutes last weekend as Villarreal played out a 1-1 draw at Real Betis in what was his 12th game of the season with his stats standing at one goal and two assists in 580 minutes of action.

Villarreal currently sit 4th on the LaLiga table with 22 points after 13 matches and the former gaffer Unai Emery will fancy his team’s chances against Osasuna who have drawn just one out of their last six games…