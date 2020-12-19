Collins Benched As Paderborn Claim Away Win To End Winless Run

Super Eagles left-back Jamilu Collins was an unused substitute for Paderborn who pipped Osnabruck 1-0 away in the German Bundesliga 2 (second division) on Saturday.

The result saw Paderborn end a run of four straight games without a win (three defeats, one draw).

Collins has made eight appearances for Paderborn this season.

Sven Michel was the hero for Paderborn as his 56th minute strike was enough to give his side all three points.

Both teams had a player sent off as Maurice Trapp was shown a straight red card on 34 minutes for Osnabruck, while Ron Schallenberg received his second yellow card for Paderborn on 69 minutes.

Following Saturday’s win Paderborn now occupy 10th position on 18 points in the league table.

By James Agberebi

