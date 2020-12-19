Eagles Roundup: Simy Nwankwo, Aluko On Target; Chukwueze Subbed On In Villarreal’s Away Win At Osasuna

Simy Nwankwo was on target as Crotone lost 3-1 away to Sampdoria in their Serie A clash on Saturday night, reports Completesports.com.

Nwankwo scored from the spot late in the first half.

The 28-year-old has scored four times in 13 league outings for Crotone this season.

The lanky striker was replaced by Luiz Rojas three minutes from time.

In Spain, Samuel Chukwueze featured as a second half substitute in Villarreal’s 3-1 away win at Osasuna.

Read Also: Spain: Oshoala Scores , Bags Double Assist As Barcelona Thrash Sevilla

Chukwueze replaced Yeremi Pino 17 minutes from time.

He has scored once in 13 league appearances for the Yellow Submarine this season.

In the Sky Bet Championship, Sone Aluko scored in Reading’s 3-1 defeat to Brentford.

Aluko replaced Alfa Semedo in the 61st minute and scored his side’s consolation goal three minutes later.

The winger has scored twice in 16 league appearances for the Royals…