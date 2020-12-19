Iwobi: Arsenal Playing With Fear At The Moment

Alex Iwobi insists his former club Arsenal are playing with fear at the moment, reports Completesports.com.

The Gunners have endured a torrid campaign so far and currently occupy 15th position on the table, five points above the relegation zone.

Another former Arsenal player Theo Walcott said he felt Mikel Arteta’s side are playing with fear and Iwobi, another one of the Toffees’ former Gunners, says he can see his teammate’s point of view.

“A little bit,” he told Sky Sports. “They haven’t had the greatest run of form but they’re able to snap out of it at any moment in time.

“So we’re aware of that and hopefully we continue them having a bad run of games. I’m just focusing on our team and hopefully getting a result.”

