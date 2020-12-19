Pele Goal Record Equalled By Messi As Valencia Hold Barcelona

Lionel Messi equalled Pele’s record of 643 goals for a single club after scoring for Barcelona in a 2-2 draw with Valencia at the Nou Camp on Saturday.

Messi netted a milestone goal with a diving header just before half-time – moments after missing a penalty – to cancel out Mouctar Diakhaby’s 29th-minute opener.

Barcelona then went ahead through Ronald Araujo but Maxi Gomez earned Valencia a point.

Messi went close with several late efforts but Ronald Koeman’s side failed to find a winner and his star player had to settle for matching rather than surpassing Pele’s Santos mark for now.

Barcelona are now fifth in the top-flight table but could yet be overhauled by sixth-placed Sevilla who have two games in hand on the Catalan giants.

Diakhaby capitalised on awful Barcelona defending to head in a corner that put…