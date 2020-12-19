Premier League: Iwobi Shines As Everton Inflict More Misery On Arsenal

Alex Iwobi was impressive for Everton as they added to Arsenal’s misery with a 2-1 win at Goodison Park on Saturday, Completesports.com reports.

Iwobi and his Everton teammates ensured manager Carlo Ancelotti celebrated the first anniversary of his appointment with victory over Arsenal that moved them into second place.

The Toffees have now beaten Chelsea, Leicester City and Arsenal in the space of seven days.

Everton took the lead after 22 minutes when Rob Holding deflected Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s flick past Bernd Leno off a cross from Iwobi.

Arsenal were level 10 minutes before the break when Nicolas Pepe scored from the spot after Tom Davies fouled Ainsley Maitland-Niles.

The Gunners went behind again on the stroke of half-time when Yerry Mina headed in at the near post from a corner.

Arsenal improved after the break, David Luiz seeing a shot deflected on to the post after Jordan Pickford failed to deal with…