Scottish Premiership: Aribo Bags Assist In Rangers’ Comeback Win Vs Motherwell

Joe Aribo had an assist as Rangers came from behind to win 3-1 against Motherwell, in the Scottish Premiership on Saturday, Completesports.com reports.

Aribo who came on in the 46th minute set up Kemar Roofe for Rangers’ third goal in the 94th minute.

It was his 11th Scottish Premiership appearance this season and has scored four goals.

Also Read: Spain: Oshoala Scores , Bags Double Assist As Barcelona Thrash Sevilla

It is a return to winning ways for Rangers who were eliminated by St Mirren in the League Cup on Wednesday.

Motherwell took the lead in the 6th minute through Callum Lang and held on to their lead before Roofe equalised on 73 minutes.

With 10 minutes left in the game Cedric Itten gave Rangers the lead.

The win took Ranger points tally to 50 while champions Celtic who have three games in hand are second on 34.

By James Agberebi

Copyright © 2020 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information…