Spain: Oshoala Scores , Bags Double Assist As Barcelona Thrash Sevilla

Asisat Oshoala was on target again as Barcelona Ladies thrashed Sevilla 6-0 in their league clash at the Estadi Johan Cryuff on Saturday afternoon, reports Completesports.com.

The Super Falcons captain also bagged a double assist in the game.

Oshoala scored the hosts fourth goal of the game in the 67th minute after she was set up by Jenni Hermoso.



The 26-year-old then teed up Aitana Bonmati for Barcelona’s fifth and sixth goals in the 73rd and 75th minutes respectively.

She has now scored seven goals in nine league appearances for Barcelona this season.

Last season, the former striker registered 20 goals in 19 league appearances for the Blaugurana.

Barcelona next league game is against Deportivo de La Coruna on December 22.

By Adeboye Amosu

