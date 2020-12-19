Union Berlin Celebrates ‘Hero’ Awoniyi After Stunning Win Against Dortmund

Bundesliga club Union Berlin have celebrated Taiwo Awoniyi after the Nigerian forward scored in Friday night 2-1 win against Borussia Dortmund, Completesports.com reports.

The forward opened scoring for Union Berlin in the 57th minute before Youssoufa Moukoko equalised for Dortmund on the hour mark.

But with 12 minutes left on the clock, Marvin Friedrich got the winner for Union Berlin.

The result ended a run of four straight games (three draws, one defeat) without a win for the home team.

“Hey, @taiwoawoniyi18!

“We are so proud of you tonight. Three amazing performances when we have injuries in that position. What a hero!

“From Imperial Academy to Union! 🇳🇬🤝🇩🇪,”reads a tweet on the club’s Twitter handle.

Awoniyi has now scored four goals in 11 league appearances for Union Berlin this season.

