Usyk Ready To Step Aside To Allow Joshua Fight Fury

Oleksandr Usyk is ready to step aside to allow Anthony Joshua fight Tyson Fury next year.

Joshua and Fury are expected to clash next year in what would be one of the biggest fights in the history of boxing.

Former cruiserweight king Usyk has stepped up to heavyweight and is Joshua’s mandatory challenger for the WBO strap.



Read Also: CCL Expands Digital Channels As Complete Sports Clock 25

But when asked if he would consider moving aside to allow Joshua vs Fury, he told The Sun: “All four belts might end up in the same hands of one person.

“It might be a once in a lifetime opportunity. We should all talk and communicate for that to happen because it is a really big event.

“I still want to fight Anthony Joshua for the title. There are many factors for this fight to happen, my team and all the participants and all their interested parties are already working on it.

“But there are still many people who wish to…