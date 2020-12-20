Premier League: Liverpool Demolish Palace, Extend Lead At The Top

Liverpool thrashed Crystal Palace 7-0 at the Selhurst Park on Saturday afternoon to extend their lead at the top of the Premier League to six points.

Takumi Minamino opened scoring for the visitors in the third minute, his first Premier League goal for Liverpool.

Senegal forward Sadio Mane doubled Liverpool’s lead in the 25th minute, netting with a crisp finish.



Read Also: Mourinho: Flick Not Klopp Deserved FIFA’s Best Coach Award

Roberto Firmimo added a third before half time following a quick counter attack , while Jordan Henderson curled a superb effort home seven minutes after the break.

Firmimo netted his second of the game in the 68th minute, while substitute Mohamed Salah scored twice to the scoreline more emphatic.

Copyright © 2020 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written…