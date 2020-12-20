What Everyone Should Know About The Premier League?

The Premier League is the league of the moment. Right now, the EPL is the most popular league in the world, attracting new football fans from every single corner of the globe. Many Premier League newbies are still in the process of picking their favourite clubs.

Thinking about that, we prepared this article containing some general information on topics like the most successful clubs within the PL era, some historic moments, and a few other facts and curiosities.

Man Utd are the most successful club in the EPL era

The Red Devils are the most successful club in the Premier League era. With the new format running since 1992, the Red side of Manchester has brought the domestic trophy home 13 times. Every single one of them has their legendary manager, Sir Alex Ferguson, at the wheel.

Sir Alex is also the longest-serving manager in the history of the competition so far, managing a unique club for 27…