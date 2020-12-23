Barcelona Plotting Move For Chelsea’s Rudiger

Laliga giants Barcelona are reportedly plotting move for Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger.

Barcelona head coach Ronald Koeman is understood to be on the lookout for defensive reinforcements following his side’s poor start to the season.

According to The Athletic, the Dutchman has set his sights on bringing Manchester City ace Eric Garcia back to the Nou Camp.

The Catalans’ dire financial situation, however, is said to have prevented them from pursuing the 19-year-old.

And it’s reportedly prompted Koeman to instead look at snapping up Rudiger who would be stop-gap until the summer transfer window.

Should Barca pursue a deal for Rudiger, they’ll likely be successful in signing the former Roma man.

The Germany international has fallen down the pecking order at Stamford Bridge and has found himself playing second fiddle to Kurt Zouma, Thiago Silva and Andreas Christensen.

Rudiger has only made one Premier League…