Carabao Cup: Injured Mikel Ruled Out Of Stoke City’s Clash Vs Tottenham

John Mikel Obi has been ruled out of Stoke City’s Carabao Cup quarter-final clash against Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday, Completesports.com reports.

Mikel has missed the Potters last six games through injury.

Stoke City manager Michael O’Neil disclosed that the former Nigeria captain had a little setback in training last week Friday and is not fit to face Jose Mourinho’s men.

“John won’t be fit in time for the game. It was a game he was very keen to be involved in but he had a little set back on Friday and we’ve just got to manage him over this week for the game on Saturday to see if he’s ready for that,” O’Neil stated during his interaction with the media on Tuesday.



“We’ve had a difficult situation in goal. We’ve got four senior goalkeepers out now if you include Joe Bursik.

“Adam Davies and Angus Gunn are still injured and Niki…