Iwobi In Action As Man United End Everton’s League Cup Hopes

Alex Iwobi featured for Everton but ended up on the losing side as late goals from Edinson Cavani and Anthony Martial, secured a 2-0 win for Manchester United in the Carabao Cup quarter-final at Goodison Park.

The first half saw Everton withstand some pressure from United, although there were not many major chances.

Everton goalkeeper Robin Olsen had a couple of shaky moments in the opening stages.

He wasn’t troubled, though, when Mason Greenwood glanced a header wide in a decent chance.

At the other end, Everton were struggling to get the ball to Dominic Calvert-Lewin. Instead, they had to rely on set pieces for chances, with Gylfi Sigurdsson seeing a free kick saved, for example.

The second half followed a similar pattern, with few clearcut opportunities.

However, as the prospect of penalties loomed, Cavani got a crucial goal.

After…