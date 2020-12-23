Rashford:Fans Demand knighthood For Star For Child Poverty Campaign

Fans are leading calls for Manchester United star Marcus Rashford to receive a knighthood after the broadcast of a documentary covering his campaign to end child food poverty.

Rashford was the centre of BBC programme, Feeding Britain’s Children, which aired on Monday night and showed the true breadth of his efforts to twice force the government into a U-turn over their free school meals policy.

Thanks to Rashford’s campaign, approximately 1.7million children across the UK have not had to go hungry while schools have been shut due to coronavirus.

Rashford and his family relied on a similar scheme for food when he was a child.

“There was times when there wasn’t any food there,” he told the BBC cameras. “You’d just go to sleep.

“It should never be normal for somebody to feel how I felt.

“When you get to the position that I’m in now, I feel like if they’re in need and they…