Simy Targets 15th Serie A Goal , Etebo Eyes 4th Super Lig Start in Turkey

Gangling Nigerian striker, Simeon Nwankwo will be gunning for his 15th Serie A goal when he files out with host team Crotone against Parma at the Stadio Ezio Scida tonight.

Simy as he is fondly called scored Crotone’s only goal in the 3-1 loss away against Sampdoria at the weekend which was his 4th Serie A goal this season and 14th across three seasons.

The 26-year old had started in all of his 13 Serie A appearances this season having previously made 44 appearances across two seasons for Crotone in the 2016/17 and 2017/18 season.

Crotone and Simy are languishing at the bottom of the Serie A table while Parma are 15th on the log.

In Turkey,Oghenekaro Etebo will be looking to return to the starting line-up for Galatasaray when they play host to Goztepe tonight at the Turk Telekom Stadyumu.

Etebo could only make it to the bench as an unused substitute at…