CAFCL: Enyimba Coach Osho Rues Painful Loss To Al Merreikh

Enyimba head coach Fatai Osho can’t hide his disappointment after the Peoples Elephant went down to a 3-0 defeat against Sudanese club Al Merreikh on Wednesday, reports Completesports.com.

The two-time African champions put up a disjointed performance in the CAF Champions League first round, first leg tie at the Al Hilal Stadium, Omdurman.

Saifeldin Maki bagged a brace for the hosts in the game.

“It is really a painful one. Every mistake on our part they got it punished and that was very good on their side,”Osho told Enyimbafc.net

“In terms of play we did very well but we needed to be a bit tidy at the back.”

Enyimba will look to overturn the deficit when they host Al Merreikh In the reverse fixture on January 5 at the Enyimba International Stadium.

By Adeboye Amosu

