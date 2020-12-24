Gerrard: Aribo Back To His Best

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard says Joe Aribo is back to his best after the midfielder played a key role in the side’s 3-0 win at St Johnstone on Wednesday night, reports Completesports.com.

The 24-year-old spent time on the sidelines earlier in the season due to injury but is gradually getting back to his best.

The Nigeria international set up Glen Camara’s for Rangers’ second goal and also had a hand in the third goal scored by Ianis Hagi.

“I thought Aribo really flexed his muscles tonight and showed he’s back,”Gerrard said after the game.

“He’s had a real tough start to the season with a big injury – probably the first of his career – and then a bit of an illness which held him back.

“He’s gone through the gears in the last three or four weeks and he looks close to being back to his best which is really pleasing.

“The through ball, the weight, to see it with the vision. Normally Glen…