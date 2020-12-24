Mustafi Representatives Hold Talks With Barcelona

Arsenal defender Shkodran Mustafi could be set for a shock January move to Barcelona.

Mustafi has been a much maligned figure during his four-and-a-half years at the Emirates.

His performances have been littered with mistakes, but he may be offered an unlikely-seeming North London escape route – by Barca.

That is according to the 28-year-old’s agent Emre Ozturk.

The football rep recently posted a picture of himself outside Camp Nou, captioned ‘ready for meeting’.

And when askedabout the cryptic post by Fox Sports, he revealed that talks were centred around Mustafi, not another of his clients Yusuf Demir.

“I’m not in Barcelona because of Yusuf Demir, but because of Shkodran Mustafi from Arsenal, whom we also represent.”

Mustafi could be set to join a club in crisis, amid turmoil off the pitch and poor performances on it.

The LaLiga giants are interested in signing a new…