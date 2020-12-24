Sanusi Helps Porto Beat Benfica, Clinch Record Portuguese Super Cup Title

Super Eagles left-back Zaidu Sanusi helped FC Porto defeat Benfica 2-0 to emerge champions of the 2020 Portuguese Super Cup on Wednesday night, Completesports.com reports.

Sanusi featured for 90 minutes as Porto dethroned Benfica who won the competition last year.

The win means Porto have now claimed a record 22 Super Cup title in their history.

The last time Porto were crowned champions in the competition was in 2018 when they beat Deportivo das Aves 3-1.

In Wednesday’s tie inside the Estádio Municipal de Aveiro, goals in each half from Sergio Oliviera and Luis Diaz, sealed it for Porto.

Oliviera opened scoring after converting a 25th minute spot kick before Diaz doubled the lead in the 90th minute.

By James Agberebi

