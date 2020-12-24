Vinicius Jr Real Madrid Brazilian Winger Attracting Interest From Arsenal

Arsenal are reportedly eyeing up an ambitious loan move for Real Madrid winger Vinicius Jr in January.

Under-fire boss Mikel Arteta is desperate to add creativity to his struggling Gunners side who are15th in the Premier League table.

The North Londoners haven’t won in the top-flight since beating Manchester United in October.

Such is their awful form, West Brom boss Sam Allardyce believes the club are in a fight to avoid relegation into the Championship.

Arsenal have struggled going forward this term – scoring just 12 times in the Premier League despite banging in five goals in their first two fixtures.

Club captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has looked a shadow of his former self, while summer signing Willian has failed to deliver.

And the Brazilian could lose his place in the side to his compatriot Vinicius Jr.

According to the Daily…