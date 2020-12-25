Amuneke, Onazi Ex-Eagles Stars Get Birthday Greetings From NFF

The Nigeria Football Federation has sent birthday wishes to former Super Eagles stars Emmanuel Amuneke and Ogenyi Onazi on their 50th and 28th celebrations respectively.

The NFF took to their Twitter handle to celebrate both former internationals.

“Happy birthday to @OnaziOgenyi and Coach Emmanuel Amuneke. Have a good one champs!”

Also Read: Joshua: My Trainer Is Like Sir Alex Ferguson

Amuneke helped Nigeria win the 1994 AFCON in Tunisia and the 1996 Atlanta Olympic gold medal in the US.

He was part of the Eagles squad to the 1994 FIFA World Cup in the US and scored two goals.

At club level he played for Zamalek, Sporting Lisbon, Barcelona and Albacete.

After retiring from football he went into coaching and led the Golden Eaglets to the 2015 FIFA U-17 World Cup title.

Also, he qualified Tanzania for the 2019 AFCON which was their first since the 1980 edition.

On his part, Onazi was a key member of the Eagles…