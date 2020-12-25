‘Merry Xmas To You All’- Super Eagles Stars Celebrate The Festive Season

By
Headliners
-
4


Super Eagles stars are in buoyant mood as they joined their fans all around the world to celebrate Christmas.

etebo xmas 1140 750x375 1

The likes of Wilfred Ndidi, Oghenekaro Etebo and Odion Ighalo all took to the social media to reveal their family’s holiday celebrations.

ndidi xmas 1024x1024 1

Everton star Alex Iwobi, who is still a bachelor also posted a picture on the social media to celebrate the festive season.

IMG 20201225 161530

Source: Complete Sports

