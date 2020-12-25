Ndidi Has Brought Energy Back To Leicester

Former Tottenham Hotspur boss Tim Sherwood says Wilfred Ndidi has brought energy back to the Leicester City side.

Ndidi got injured back in September in Leicester’s 4-2 win against Burnley.

He was voted Man of the Match for Leicester in their 2-0 win away to Spurs.

Sherwood who also played for Spurs during his playing career said the return of Ndidi from injury has brought energy in midfield which has allowed the likes of James Maddison, Youri Tielemans and Dennis Praet to perform.

Speaking on Premier League Production ahead of Leicester City’s Boxing Day clash clash against Man United, Sherwood said :”They sit back and Brendan likes to counter-attack, he wants his fullbacks to pretty much stay where they are.

“They have got Ndidi back, I think he’s given them an injection of energy which they have been missing in that midfield area, to…