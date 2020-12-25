Solskjaer Urges Manchester United To Ignore Title Talk

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants his players to shun talks about them gunning for the title this season.

The Red Devils are five points behind leaders Liverpool with a game in hand.

Last weekend’s 6-2 thrashing of Leeds sparked suggestions they could yet mount an unexpected title push while Wednesday’s last-gasp 2-0 defeat of Everton in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals further boosted their silverware prospects.

“Well, whatever,” said Solskjaer when asked about the title. “There is noise around Man Utd anyway, so for us it’s about improving as a team, taking one game at a time – and we have to, that’s the name of the game.

“That is the only way that you are going to challenge for anything at the end of the season anyway so it’s not something that we talk about.

“The only thing that we talk about and focus on is improving day by day and learning, and how to deal with certain…