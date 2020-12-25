Turkey Fantasy — Tips for Gameweek 15

Non-stop action in the Süper Lig during the final days of 2020. We’ve done the homework for you, so you can concentrate only on building your team for these busy times.

Below you’ll find the crème de la crème of this week’s fantasy studs, provided to you by the masterminds behind Fantezi Futbol Türkiye.

Flash Players

Halil Akbunar (Göztepe, Midfielder)

Halil Akbunar has been leading his team so far this season. He is expected either goal or assist in every game since he has 4 goals & 5 assists in 14 league games this season. It means that he contributed 9 goals of his team. Considering that Göztepe has been scoring average of 2 goals at home this season and their opponent Fatih Karagümrük is the worst performing 2nd team on away games, Halil Akbunar would be a suitable pick for this week. We should also remind that Fatih Karagümrük has total of 9 injured & banned players this week

Key Stats (per game): Crosses: 0.8 /…