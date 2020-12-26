After 7 Years, Lee Finds Justice In A Nigerian Court! –Odegbami Writes

As the sun of 2020 begins to set, some of us have started to see the faint outlines of a better and more prosperous new year ahead. There are several small but significant last-minute incidents that are happening around us that portend great things to come.

I found one such thing last Monday, December 20th 2020, in Court 4 of the Federal High Court in Igbosere area of the city of Lagos, where Hon. Justice A.O. Faji was holding court. We witnessed jurisprudence at its best in a landmark case concerning sports in Nigeria.

That morning, there was a fair-skinned ageing gentleman, a familiar face after 7 years, in the court. For most of the past 7 years, he had almost always been present on the days his case was called, sitting alone, or sometimes with a friend, answering the roll call whenever his name was called as plaintiff, and registering his presence in his droll of a voice that confirmed he was not from this part of the world.

During the period he was absent on two, or…