Balogun Returns Shines As Rangers Win To Go 19 Points Clear At The Top

Super Eagles defender Leon Balogun returned from a head injury and was impressive as Rangers pipped visiting Hibernian 1-0 in the Scottish Premiership Boxing Day fixture, Completesports.com reports.

Balogun was forced off with a head injury in Rangers’ League Cup defeat at St. Mirren and has missed the Gers’ last two games as a result of the setback.

Also in action against Hibernian was Aribo who alongside Balogun played for 90 minutes, in the game which means Rangers are now 19 points clear of second place Celtic.

Steven Gerrard side are on 56 points while Celtic, who have four games in hand, have 37 points.

The hero for Rangers in Saturday’s hardfought win against Hibernian was Ianis Hagi whose great movement inside the box saw him get on the end of a pass.

Balogun almost opened the scoring on 18 minutes as his effort was…