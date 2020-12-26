Belgian Jupiler: Okereke On Target, Dennis Benched In 10-Man Club Brugge’s Home Win

David Okereke made an immediate impact as he scored after just coming on, in 10-man Club Brugge’s comfortable 3-0 home win against Eupen in Saturday’s Belgian Jupiler, Completesports.com reports.

Okereke was introduced with 10 minutes left in the game and got on the score sheet on 82 minutes to make it 3-0.

It was Okereke’s fourth goal in 14 league appearances for Club Brugge so far this season.

He has now scored three goals in his last five league games.

His Nigerian teammate Emmanuel Dennis did not feature as he was an unused substitute.

After a goalless first half Noa Lang broke the deadlock netting two quick goals in the 52nd and 58th minutes.

However, Brugge were reduced to 10 men following a straight red card to Hans Vanaken.

The win saw Brugge take their points tally to 39, five points clear over second placed Genk who have two games in hand.

By James Agberebi

