Etebo, Nwakaeme In Boxing Day Clash In Trabzonspor Vs Galatasaray

It will be a clash of Nigerian brothers in the Turkish Super Lig when Trabzonspor play host to Galatasaray today at the Senol Gunes Akyazi Stadyumu.

Super Eagles fringe striker Anthony Nwakaeme will be leading Trabzonspor’s attacking line against compatriot Oghenekaro Etebo who will be pulling the strings in Galatasaray’s midfield.

Nwakaeme who is into his third season in the Turkish topflight will be gunning for his 25th Super Lig goal in what will be his 67th appearance for Trabzonspor while midfield warhorse, Etebo who is on loan at Galatasaray will look to checkmate his compatriot’s ambitions in what will be his own 9th appearance.

Six points currently separate the two sides with Trabzonspor sitting in the 9th position with 20 points while Galatasaray are second on the log with 26 points behind Alanyaspor with 27. Galatasaray however, has one outstanding game…