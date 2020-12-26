Fenerbahce Join Race For Osayi-Samuel

Fenerbahce have decided to join the race for Bright Osayi-Samuel with reports suggesting that the Turkish Super Lig powerhouse want the Queens Park Rangers winger next month.

According to a report emanating from Turkish sports daily, Fanatik, Fenerbahce have even made contact with Osayi-Samuel’s agent over a transfer in the January transfer window.

The United Kingdom-born Nigerian attacker’s contract at QPR will expire at the end of the 2020/21 season and with no update on the horizon, he could be available at a low price.

Fanatik have even gone ahead to report that Fenerbahce boss, Erol Bulut has said yes to the signing of Osayi-Samuel due to his ability to play on both wings and his physicality.

“Last minute transfer news! January bomb from Fenerbahçe! Negotiations started with Osayi-Samuel. Fenerbahçe plans to make another…