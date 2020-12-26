Ighalo Targets 1st win, 1st goal In Three EPL Boxing Day Games

Odion Ighalo is eyeing his first win and first goal in what will be his third Premier League appearance on Boxing Day when Manchester United visit Leicester City today (Saturday).

Ighalo has so far featured in two Premier League games on Boxing Day and that was with former club, Watford but he is yet to register victory after the Hornets drew both matches.

His first Boxing Day appearance saw the former Nigerian international playing the full 90 minutes as Watford drew 2-2 with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge during the 2015/16 season.



Ighalo was also in action from start to finish on Boxing Day of the year 2016 when the Hornets played out yet another draw, this time 1-1 with Crystal Palace at Vicarage Road.

Interestingly, the former Super Eagles striker will also be making his third Premier League appearance…