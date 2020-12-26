Iheanacho Guns For 2nd Goal In Two EPL Boxing Day Appearances

Kelechi Iheanacho will be looking to score his second goal in as many Premier League appearances on Boxing Day when Leicester City host Manchester United at King Power Stadium on Saturday.

Iheanacho has so far featured in a Premier League game on Boxing Day and that was with former club, Manchester City which thrashed Hull City 3-0 at the KCOM Stadium during the 2016/17 season.

The Super Eagles attacker on that occasion replaced Nolito in the 57th minute after which Iheanacho scored Man City’s second goal in the 78th minute courtesy of an assist by David Silva.

Meanwhile, Iheanacho has played five Premier League matches against Man United both with Man City and Leicester, winning one, drawing one and suffering defeat in the other three contests.

The 24-year-old’s only EPL victory over the Red Devils came when he was at Man City after assisting Kevin De Bruyne’s 15th minute opener and scoring on 36 minutes in a…