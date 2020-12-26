Iwobi Targets First Boxing Day Goal As Everton Player

Super Eagles forward Alex Iwobi will be targeting his first Boxing Day Premier League goal when he files out for Everton away against Sheffield United at Bramall Lane today (Saturday).

The game will also be Iwobi’s debut Boxing Day appearance for Everton since his €32million switch from Arsenal last summer.

The 24-year old has featured in three Boxing Day matches while with Arsenal recording one win, one draw and one loss but was unable to find the back of the net on all occasions.

Iwobi was on the losing side with Arsenal on his debut Boxing Day appearance in 2015 when he came on for Theo Walcott in the 78th minute in the 4-0 away loss to Southampton.

The Nigerian was in the starting lineup and played for 71 minutes in his second outing in 2016 with Arsenal recording a 1-0 home win against West Brom at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal and Iwobi were not…