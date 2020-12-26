Maitland-Niles Linked With Loan Move To Atletico Madrid 

Laliga giants Atletico Madrid are reportedly looking to sign Ainsley Maitland-Miles on loan from Arsenal.

According to the Mail Diego Simeone wants a new right-back next month after Kieran Trippier was handed a ten-week ban for breaching betting rules.

The 30-year-old has been a mainstay in the Atletico side currently top of LaLiga with two games in hand.

But Trippier is now set to miss 11 domestic matches, as well as the first leg of the upcoming Champions League last-16 clash with Chelsea.

And Simeone is keen to ensure he has adequate cover at right-back until Trippier, who has been linked with Manchester United, returns in March.

It’s believed his preferred choice is versatile Arsenal ace Maitland-Niles, who has joined Trippier in Gareth Southgate’s recent England squads.

The midfielder-turned-defender, 23, has made 17 appearances under Mikel…