Manchester United Not Interested In January Move For Alaba

Manchester United are unlikely to make a move for Bayern Munich defender David Alaba in January according to reports.

Alaba has six months remaining on his contract and can hold formal discussions with foreign clubs next month.

The 28-year-old has been linked with United and a number of top European clubs.

However, the Telegraph claims that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is against making any significant additions at the midway point of the campaign.

While Alaba may still see out the season at the Allianz Arena, United’s stance gives some of their rivals a chance to convince the player to move elsewhere.

The centre-back remains a key man at the 2020 Champions League winners, making a total of 18 appearances in all competitions since the start of September.

