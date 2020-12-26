Ndidi Seeks Revenge Vs Man United; Chases 2nd Win In Four EPL Boxing Day Games

Wilfred Ndidi will be very much desperate to get one on Manchester United which will visit Leicester City in a Premier League encounter at King Power Stadium on Boxing Day.

Ndidi is still hurting after Man United killed his ambition of playing in this season’s Champions League with a 2-0 win over Leicester in the final game of the 2019/20 term.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian midfielder will be looking to secure his second win in what will be his fourth Premier League appearance on Boxing Day when the Red Devils come to town.

Ndidi has so far featured in three Premier League games on Boxing Day and his record from these outings currently stands at one victory and two defeats which he wants improved.

The Super Eagles combative midfielder’s very first Boxing Day fixture saw Leicester suffer a 2-1 defeat in the hands of Watford at Vicarage Road back during the 2017/18 season.

His second Boxing Day Premier League match saw…