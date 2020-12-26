Ndidi Stars, Iheanacho Benched As Leicester Hold Man United

Wilfred Ndidi continued his impressive performance as Leicester City held Manchester United to a 2-2 draw in a thrilling Premier League clash at the King Power Stadium on Saturday afternoon, reports Completesports.com.

Ndidi, who was cautioned late in the game saw action for 90 minutes.

His international teammate Kelechi Iheanacho was an unused substitute in the game.



Marcus Rashford opened scoring for United in the 23rd minute but his effort was cancelled out eight minutes later by Harvey Barnes.

Bruno Fernandes’ 79th-minute goal had looked to have maintained United’s 100 per cent away record this season but Vardy’s equaliser – deflected in off Axel Tuanzebe – levelled it up five minutes from time.

